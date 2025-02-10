Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kai fighting a giant Bug in Avowed
Category:
Video Games

Is Avowed Coming to Game Pass? Answered

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|

Published: Feb 9, 2025 09:24 pm

One Xbox Series X|S game that’s garnered a steady amount of buzz since its announcement is Avowed. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios, the game is shaping up to be Xbox’s biggest February 2025 release. Here is if Avowed is coming to Game Pass.

Recommended Videos

Is Avowed Coming to Game Pass?

Giatta and Kai fighting a Xaurip in Avowed

Those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription at the Ultimate Tier will have access to Avowed at launch without any additional cost; those at lower subscription tiers will not have access to the game as part of Game Pass. This distinction also carries over to PC Game Pass subscribers for those not looking to check out Avowed on a home console. In both cases, Avowed will be available on Day 1, with its release date currently set for Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Players that have preordered the premium edition of Avowed will get early access to the game starting on Thursday, February 13 as part of their pre-order incentive. While Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers don’t nominally share this early access if they’re looking to play the standard edition of the game, they do get a discount to upgrade to the premium edition compared to non-Game Pass subscribers. Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can upgrade to the premium edition of Avowed for $22.50 and gain early access, less than its usual upgrade price of $25. Like the usual access to the game, this discount does not apply to other Game Pass subscriber tiers.

Avowed was officially announced in July 2020 and is the biggest first-party game developed by Obsidian since their acquisition by Xbox Game Studios in 2018. The game is set in the fantasy world of Eora, which was introduced in Obsidian’s 2015 game Pillars of Eternity and expanded upon in its 2018 sequel, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. Like both Pillars of Eternity games, Avowed is a single-player gameplay experience, though not played from an isometric perspective like Pillars of Eternity.

Set within Eora’s Living Lands, Avowed has players control a warrior on behalf of the Aedyr Empire investigating a contagion known as the Dream Scourge. Players can recruit up to two NPC companions at a time to help them complete various quests around the Living Lands, with their actions influencing how the story unfolds. Unlike The Elder Scrolls games, which Avowed has been widely compared to during its development, Avowed is not a full open-world game, but offers several large environments for players to explore.

For Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers, Avowed is another major reminder why to maintain the subscription at these tiers. In addition to Avowed, Obsidian is also currently working on a sequel to its enormously successful 2019 game The Outer Worlds as their profile within Xbox Game Studios continues to grow. And for gamers who enjoyed both The Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity or players looking for a fresh action RPG experience to check out on Xbox or PC, Avowed is quickly shaping up to be a stellar way for Microsoft to kick off its 2025 in full.

Post Tag:
Avowed
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
Contributing Writer
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.
twitter