Baldur’s Gate 3 is a smash on PC, and it hits the PlayStation 5 this September. But what about the Xbox? Is this fantasy RPG coming to Xbox Series X and S? Or, like Final Fantasy XVI, is it a timed exclusive? If you’re asking yourself “is Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) coming to Xbox,” here’s what you need to know.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Coming to Xbox? Here’s the Answer

The good news is that Baldur’s Gate 3 is probably coming to Xbox. It’s set for an Xbox Series X|S release, but unfortunately it doesn’t have a confirmed release date or even a confirmed release year. It isn’t a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive but there’s another issue.

So what’s going on? There have, unfortunately, been snags with the development of the Xbox version, so much so that Larian has yet to commit to a release date. Speaking on SkillUp’s Friends Per Second Podcast, Larian founder and CEO was pretty cautious about the whole situation.

He said that though Larian was working on the Xbox Series X|S version the company hadn’t officially announced it. And while he was diplomatic, the implication was that getting the game to run on the Xbox Series S (which is less powerful than the X) was causing issues.

What does this mean? It’s possible that the Xbox Series X|S port could end up being cancelled. It’s unlikely but it could happen. Until Larian confirms a release window, your choices for playing BG3 are PC and, as of September 6th, PlayStation 5 and Mac.

So the answer to is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox is that it’s in development but don’t count on seeing it this year. For the next closes thing, here’s how to play Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC using your Xbox controller.