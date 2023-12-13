Is Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is a great and affordable way to play some of the best games on the market today, and so you may be wondering if Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is among the games available on the service. In this article, I’ll answer that question.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) on Game Pass?

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 dropped on Xbox Series X/S during the title’s big Game of the Year win at the Game Awards 2023, you won’t be able to play it through Xbox Game Pass at the time of this article’s writing. We also have no idea at this time when, or even if, BG3 will end up on Xbox Game Pass at any point in the future.

Somewhat awkwardly, Microsoft actually passed on having BG3 on Xbox Game Pass at launch. In leaked documents, the company referred to the title as a “Stadia PC RPG” and called it “second run.” Although hindsight is definitely 20/20, it’s hard not to see that as a pretty massive mistake on the part of the company. Baldur’s Gate 3 is undoubtedly one of the biggest games of 2023, if not the biggest.

Where Can You Play Baldur’s Gate 3?

Developed and published by Larian Studios, BG3 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Mac, and Xbox Series X/S. In terms of cost, buying Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to, at the time of this article’s writing, run you $59.99 for the base version on Steam. Other services have different prices, with the title listed for $69.99 on the PlayStation Store and through Xbox. For those willing to splurge a bit, there’s a physical deluxe edition of BG3 available for $79.99 that has a lot of extra goodies.

