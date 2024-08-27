Is BLACKPINK Still Together? Answered

As far as K-pop groups go, there are few that are more globally well-known and popular as BLACKPINK. After an enormously successful world tour that ended in 2023, here’s whether the South Korean pop group is still together and active.

Is BLACKPINK Still Together?

K-pop fans can breathe a deep sigh of relief knowing that BLACKPINK is indeed still together and intends to remain that way for the foreseeable future. While the band’s initial contract with their record label YG Entertainment expired in August 2023, leading to months of contract renewal negotiations, the band officially renewed their contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023. Shortly after renewing with their record label, BLACKPINK confirmed plans to record a new studio album together and embark on another world tour to help promote it and continue to build their audience and brand.

Interestingly, the renewed contract with YG Entertainment only covers BLACKPINK’s professional commitment as an ensemble rather than extending to each of their individual solo careers. While the renewal left open the possibilities for the band to separately sign solo contracts with YG Entertainment, most of the band members instead decided to create their own talent companies to pursue their solo projects. The sole exception to this is Rosé, who instead signed with THEBLACKLABEL, a record label associated with YG Entertainment, for her own solo endeavors.

It is currently unknown how long BLACKPINK has extended its group contract with YG Entertainment, though most K-pop record label contracts traditionally last for seven years. Though there has been little substantial news about the next BLACKPINK studio album, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk revealed that the band is expected to start their next world tour sometime in 2025. With that in mind, a third studio album will likely be released around the time that the tour begins to give the band new music to play live for global audiences.

And that’s whether BLACKPINK is still together.

