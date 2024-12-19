Is Brainiac in the Trailer for James Gunn’s Superman?

The trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming superhero movie Superman is finally here, and it’s full of Easter eggs and references to the wider DC Universe. However, on top of Lex Luthor, fans think they spotted another one of the Man of Steel’s villains. So, is Brainiac in the Superman trailer?

Does Brainiac Appear in the Superman Trailer?

About two minutes into the trailer, a montage of action shots from the movie starts, showing Superman fighting a giant monster and Hawkgirl in action, among other things. There’s also a brief glimpse of a strange-looking character that has people thinking that Brainiac is about to cause problems for Clark Kent and Co. After all, there have been a few signs pointing toward him being the real villain of the movie.

For starters, the first look at Superman, which saw David Corenswet’s hero putting on his boots, featured a giant glowing ball in the background. The origin of it is a mystery, but Brainiac has been known to start potentially world-ending events, and that thing in the image certainly looks like one. Unfortunately, while it’s still possible that Brainiac makes his first major movie appearance in Superman, he’s not the character in the trailer.

Who Is Superman’s Metamorpho?

One character that has been confirmed to appear in Superman is Metamorpho, played by Barry star Anthony Carrigan. He’s a former adventurer who was cursed by an artifact and given the ability to transmute elements. In most forms of media, he becomes a hero, even working alongside the Justice League. However, the trailer for Superman paints a different picture, with Carrigan’s version of the character looking like he’s up to no good.

It’s possible that Gunn is setting the stage for a redemption arc for Metamorpho. Of course, when Gunn was at Marvel, he took a group of characters that started out as lowlifes and made them into full-blown heroes. There’s already some of that going on in Creature Commandos, which is currently airing on Max, and with more seasons likely in the cards, maybe Metamorpho does find himself on a team. Just don’t expect them or the Man of Steel to face off against Brainiac anytime soon.

And that’s whether Brainiac is in the trailer for James Gunn’s Superman.

James Gunn’s Superman reboot soars into cinemas on July 11, 2025.

