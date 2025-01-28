Is Catherine Bad in Night Agent? The Answer Is More Complicated Than You Think

A show all about a conspiracy can never be straightforward. That’s why Netflix’s thriller series The Night Agent wants to keep its audience guessing at every turn, never able to lock onto the full story. So, is Catherine Weaver from The Night Agent Season 2 a bad guy?

Recommended Videos

Who Is Catherine Weaver From The Night Agent Season 2?

Following a wild end to the first season, which sees Peter Sutherland become a full-blown Night Agent, Gabriel Basso’s character returns in Season 2, ready to help unravel the conspiracy that’s causing all sorts of problems for the U.S. government. When the season kicks off, Sutherland loses his partner in the Night Action program, Alice Leeds, which places him closer to his new handler, Catherine Weaver.

Catherine is the one who sends Peter and Alice to Bangkok to investigate a CIA leak, so after everything goes wrong, Peter begins to suspect his superior is hiding something. However, while Peter keeps Catherine at arm’s length for most of The Night Agent Season 2, the final episode gives a definitive answer as to whether she’s bad.

Related: Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Is Catherine Weaver From The Night Agent Bad?

It comes to light pretty early on in Season 2 that Catherine knows something about the death of Peter’s father. She worked with him, after all, and given the suspicious circumstances of his death and her own strange actions, Peter has every reason to believe that she’s on the wrong team. However, he couldn’t be more wrong, as it turns out that Catherine was the Night Agent sent to investigate his father, who was actually leaking information.

The whole thing throws Peter for a loop, but the one thing he can take away is that he can trust Catherine. She wants to get to the bottom of the conspiracy as much as he does, so much so that she sends him off to work as a double agent. This means their relationship has even more room to grow, something Catherine’s actor, Amanda Warren, is excited to explore.

“Will their relationship evolve into a collegial friendship now? Will it be a friendship that is so beautiful and involved that it becomes familial?” Warren told Netflix. “There’s a lot of opportunity for that — a lot of hope.”

And that’s whether Catherine Weaver from The Night Agent is bad.

The Night Agent is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy