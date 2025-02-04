Is Colleen Hoover Retiring?

Collen Hoover, the author of best-sellers like Ugly Love and Verity, took a step away from social media amid the broiling controversy and legal trouble surrounding the film adaptation of her popular title It Ends with Us. Rumors soon snowballed that Instagram captions weren’t the only thing that the BookTok figure was retiring from writing. But, is Hoover actually putting down her pen?

Colleen Hoover’s Not Retiring, Despite Rumors to the Contrary

Sources like People, Daily Mail, and Comic Book Resources all shared reports on Hoover’s Instagram departure in late January of 2025, as it seemed the latest morsel of drama in the unfolding saga of controversy surrounding the film adaptation of her 2016 novel It Ends with Us. Though Hoover left the social media platform quietly, many assumptions surrounding her reasoning were extrapolated, culminating in a retirement rumor from popular gossip source Deuxmoi.

While Deuxmoi originally reported that the November 9 author was retiring from writing and had fired her entire team, these claims were walked back on January 31. “It turns out our initial reports were a bit exaggerated,” Deuxmoi clarified that the author did not fire her entire team and that she plans to continue her career as a novelist. Deuxmoi cited the source of its latest update as Hoover herself via Facebook, signaling that even the initial claims that the author had entirely abandoned her social media presence may have jumped the gun.

Not only does Hoover plan to maintain her lucrative writing career, but her work will continue to grace the silver screen with adaptations of Verity, Regretting You, and Reminders of Him currently in various stages of development (via Deadline).

Book Social Media Celebrated Hoover’s Retirement Regardless of Verity

Despite selling out bookstore shelves, Hoover’s far from a universally beloved figure among all readers and had attracted controversy for It Ends with Us long before Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni got involved in the story. It Ends with Us ranks among the many Hoover titles that provoke perpetual BookTok discourse about her alleged romanticization of serious topics like abuse. Regardless of whether or not readers feel Hoover handles her darker themes responsibly, she likewise catches a lot of slack for memorably goofy prose passages such as the infamous line “we both laugh at our son’s big balls” from Ugly Love.

wait, streets are saying Colleen Hoover is finally retiring from writing books pic.twitter.com/XvrR2zacu9 — Nora❦ (@hiscoraline) January 28, 2025

Hoover’s divisive reputation among readers led to a temporary deluge of online celebration among some readers when Deuxmoi first sparked rumors of her retirement. Despite the rumor’s ultimately untrue nature, the internet continued to have a field day with Hoover. While many of Hoover’s staunchest internet haters are simply not fond of her writing and continued domination of the romance landscape, others harbor a more serious complaint toward the author. In 2022, Hoover issued a statement denying allegations of sexual harassment leveled against her son, an incident which soured another faction of audiences against her for reasons beyond the occasional instance of cringe-worthy dialogue (via Distractify).

Despite the internet’s split feelings and premature celebrations, it seems as though the reports of Hoover’s literary death were greatly exaggerated and the author will remain apart of both the BookTok and Hollywood ecosystem for the foreseeable future.

