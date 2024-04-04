Content Warning is Lethal Company meets YouTube, and it’s out now on PC. But will this co-op game be hitting consoles? If you’re wondering whether Content Warning is coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, I’ve got the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is Content Warning Coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S?

Content Warning is not currently coming to console, whether it be the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5. Landfall Games, who put the game out, have no plans to make it available on console.

Is this because the game’s in Steam Early Access? No. Unlike Lethal Company, Content Warning has been released as a full product. It feels a little like it should be Early Access, and the developer is still patching in new items, but it doesn’t have the Early Access tag.

Related: Tips for Getting More Views in Content Warning

However, Landfall has said there may be technical factors involved in putting it onto console. “We don’t know yet! Currently there are some technical bits that would make console difficult but we will look into it,” Landfall tweeted when quizzed about the possibility of a console port.

What technical bits could they be talking about? Server load could be one factor. Right now, there’s a warning on the main Content Warning screen about servers being under strain. The game was released for free on April 1st and had a player peak of over 200,000 players. Landfall wouldn’t want to release the game onto consoles and have players unable to find a match. Yes, I’m looking at you, Payday 3.

So, the answer to whether Content Warning is coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S is, officially, no. But Landfall Games has absolutely not ruled it out, and given the game’s popularity, it’s possible that it will get a console release at some point in the future.

Content Warning is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more