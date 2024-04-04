Category:
Video Games

Is Content Warning Coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 07:32 am
A monochrome room with the player using a camera to film laser beams in Content Warning.

Content Warning is Lethal Company meets YouTube, and it’s out now on PC. But will this co-op game be hitting consoles? If you’re wondering whether Content Warning is coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, I’ve got the answer.

Is Content Warning Coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S?

Content Warning is not currently coming to console, whether it be the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5. Landfall Games, who put the game out, have no plans to make it available on console.

Is this because the game’s in Steam Early Access? No. Unlike Lethal Company, Content Warning has been released as a full product. It feels a little like it should be Early Access, and the developer is still patching in new items, but it doesn’t have the Early Access tag.

However, Landfall has said there may be technical factors involved in putting it onto console. “We don’t know yet! Currently there are some technical bits that would make console difficult but we will look into it,” Landfall tweeted when quizzed about the possibility of a console port.

What technical bits could they be talking about? Server load could be one factor. Right now, there’s a warning on the main Content Warning screen about servers being under strain. The game was released for free on April 1st and had a player peak of over 200,000 players. Landfall wouldn’t want to release the game onto consoles and have players unable to find a match. Yes, I’m looking at you, Payday 3.

So, the answer to whether Content Warning is coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S is, officially, no. But Landfall Games has absolutely not ruled it out, and given the game’s popularity, it’s possible that it will get a console release at some point in the future.

Content Warning is available now.

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.