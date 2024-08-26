Is Darth Vader in Star Wars Outlaws

Darth Vader is the most iconic character in the entire Star Wars franchise, so naturally fans want to see him show up in Star Wars Outlaws. For those without the time to play through the game who still want to know if he appears, here’s all there is to know.

Does Darth Vader Show Up in Star Wars Outlaws?

Yes, Darth Vader does appear in Star Wars Outlaws, however, while he is an important part, he is not a main character in the story, so don’t expect to see him appear often.

Warning: We will be diving into huge story spoilers so make sure that you’ve finished the game, or have no problems with spoilers before finishing on.

Darth Vader shows up in the final part of Star Wars Outlaws story as we get the big reveal that Sliro is secretly a high-ranking member of the ISB, Imperial Security Bureau, not just the leader of the Zerek Besh.

As Kay is sneaking out the Star Destroyer looking for information she stumbles upon Vader’s conversation with Sliro and watches from a vent. Vader scolds Sliro for what he has done causing problems for the Empire, but the leader of the Zerek Besh responds in anger gloating about his successes. This enrages Vader who uses the force to shatter the glass around them threatening Sliro with it and commanding him to find the rebels and not dissappoint the Emperor.

The only other time that we see Darth Vader in Star Wars Outlaws is when he uses hologram communication to speak with Sliro letting him know that their deal is off, and instead, the Empire has chosen to align with Jaylen Vrax. This is the final twist in the story, and one of the most significant moments of the game, perhaps the only one that Vader is a part of.

In all honesty, it’s good that they used Darth Vader in this way instead of having him shoehorned into the whole story. It means that the Star Wars Outlaws tale can make sense without needing to impact the overarching Star Wars canon that we all know and love.

If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing Star Wars Outlaws simply awaiting confirmation that everyone’s favorite Sith Lord would be included, then you can now purchase the game on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox devices.

