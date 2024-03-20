Two console generations have passed since Dragon’s Dogma first came out. But which platforms can you play the sequel on? If you’re wondering whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on PS4 or Xbox One, I’ve got the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PS4 or Xbox One?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is not on PS4 or Xbox One. The original Dragon’s Dogma launched on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, and the expanded Dark Arisen version of the game later hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC. However, this sequel is only on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

What does that mean? It means that your choice is to either get one of those consoles or play the game on PC. However, don’t count on just any PC being able to run Dragon’s Dogma 2. The game’s system requirements include 8GB of video memory, which is a lot.

If your PC doesn’t have that kind of power, your cheapest option would be to buy an Xbox Series S. Yes, it’s been rumored that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is coming to Ge Force Now, Nvidia’s streaming service, but it’s yet to be confirmed.

Related: Dragon’s Dogma Has One of Gaming’s Best Dungeons – And Not Enough People Have Played It

Could Dragon’s Dogma 2 Come to Older Consoles Later?

That’s the situation at the moment, but could Dragon’s Dogma 2 come to those consoles later later? It’s very, very unlikely. There have been some games, such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, where the last-gen version was delayed and arrived later, but Capcom hasn’t announced any plans to bring the game to Xbox One or PS4.

Even if they did once plan to do that, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been designed for PC and next-gen systems. The PS4 and Xbox One are underpowered compared to current consoles, and they also lack SSD drives. Capcom would have to go to the trouble of downgrading the game just to get it running on last-gen. It’d be quite a task, and it’s unlikely it’s ever going to happen.

So the answer to whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on PS4 or Xbox One is no, and it’s almost certainly never going to arrive on those consoles.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC starting Mar. 22.