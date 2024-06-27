Fans from different continents have been anticipating the day when EA FC 24 will be available on Xbox Game Pass. It’s been a long wait, but thankfully, there has been a positive development. So, is EA FC 24 on Xbox Game Pass?

EA FC 24’s Xbox Game Pass Status, Explained

Xbox Game Pass members can now access EA Sports FC but must have the EA Play add-on. Meanwhile, EA Play is included with the Game Pass Ultimate and PC subscriptions, giving members access to a vast library of EA’s top titles and series, along with in-game rewards and special content.

The emergence of EA Sports FC 24 unveils a tremendous change in football gaming. After the contract lapsed with FIFA in 2022, EA went on to produce a standalone series that did not belong to any federation and was, therefore, free of obligations for licensing. This is how EA Sports FC 24 was born, which, as per the belief, will still turn out to be a more fascinating and engaging game due to the complete series setup. EA FC 24 comes with HyperMotion V, a new technology that delivers smoother player movements and more lifelike animations. Frostbite Engine now brings almost 19,000 fully licensed players and 700 teams from 30 leagues, allowing for a considerable degree of reality.

Bonus Features with EA Play

Being part of EA Play, EA FC 24 offers more than just the base game. Members can enjoy exclusive content and rewards, like the EA Sports FC 24 Clubs Trophy Right Arm Tattoo and the Volta Germany Wig and Coins. Additionally, there’s the 24 Ultimate Team Draft Token available until July 14, which can give you a head start in building a competitive team.

Early Access to EA Sports F1 24

Aside from EA FC 24, EA Play members also get early access to EA Sports F1 24. The game has a completely rebuilt Career mode, better handling, and an immersive broadcast presentation among its new features, which is a must-play for users who like to play racing games.

So, yes, EA FC 24 is on Xbox Game Pass. Whether you’re into football or racing, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members have a lot to look forward to with EA Sports’ latest offerings. Dive into the action, build your dream teams, and enjoy the enhanced realism that EA Sports FC 24 brings to the pitch.

EA FC 24 is available now.

