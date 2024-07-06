Is EA Sports College Football 25 Crossplay?

One of the most exciting aspects of sports games like EA Sports College Football 25 is playing with your friends, which crossplay makes possible if you don’t own the same console. Here is everything you need to know about crossplay in College Football 25.

Recommended Videos

Fortunately, EA Sports College Football 25 includes crossplay at launch for many of its primary game modes. According to EA, crossplay is available for Road to the College Football Playoff, College Football Ultimate Team, and Play a Friend. And there is no need to enable it manually; it will be on as soon as you launch the game. That being said, there is one major exception that may disappoint some fans looking to go head-to-head with their franchise in crossplay.

Related: Best Recruiting Methods in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode

If you’re looking for crossplay in Dynasty Mode, it will not be available at launch. Although there is no official indication that EA plans to update the game to support crossplay in franchise mode at a later date, Madden 24 introduced it several months post-launch, so there is reason to believe that College Football 25 will have it at some point. At launch, though, you will want to ensure your friends are playing on the same console before starting a new Dynasty Mode league.

It’s important to keep in mind that EA Sports College Football 25 is only available on current-gen consoles, so crossplay is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users. As of right now, the game is not getting a PC version. There is limited information as to why that is the case, but its eventual arrival has not been ruled out officially. As with Dynasty Mode possibly introducing crossplay at a later date, a PC port could still be released post-launch.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy