Is Elden Ring Nightreign Crossplay? Confirmed

Elden Ring Nightreign doesn’t launch until March, but FromSoftware wants to make sure it’s releasing a finished product. So, a Network Test is taking place from February 14 to 17. However, players want to know who they can play with. So, does Elden Ring Nightreign have a crossplay feature?

Does Elden Ring Nightreign Offer Crossplay?

Those participing in the Network Test already know that Elden Ring Nightrein is available on various platforms. That includes PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S. So, since it has become commonplace with most multiplayer games, it’s no surprise that a lot of gamers assume that the latest Elden Ring title offers crossplay to its playerbase. Unfortuantely, FromSoftware isn’t going in that direction this time around.

Elden Ring Nightrein players won’t be able to jump on and play with their friends on other platforms. It’s a bit of a bummer, but since the first Elden Ring was a solo adventure, it’s not like anyone is losing something they were already used to. In fact, it’s a good excuse to make new friends or convince old ones to make the jump to another platform.

Will Elden Ring Nightreign Have Cross-Gen Support?

While Xbox and PlayStation players won’t be able to put the console wars behind them and come together to defeat Elden Ring bosses, there’s still a silver lining. Elden Ring Nightreign will offer cross-gen support, meaning players on PS4 will be able to join those on PS5, and the same goes for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S.

The number of people using older-gen consoles are dwindling, but FromSoftware isn’t going to make anyone feel left out, not when there are so many monsters to defeat and legend to be written.

Can You Play Elden Ring Nightreign Solo?

Of course, there will be some who aren’t interested in whether Elden Ring Nightreign is crossplay or cross-gen because they just want to play alone, and there’s good news for them. Players will be able to load into the game by themselves without any issue. In fact, there will be only two options once people get their hands on Elden Ring Nightreign: solo or trio.

That means any duo planning on taking their talents to Limgrave to test their luck will have to either recruit one person to join them or player with a stranger. While the latter scenario may sound terrifying, gaming is still a wonderful way to make friends. After all, what better way to learn what kind of person someone is than when they have to cover the rear against a hideous monster who wants nothing more than to send the whole squad back to the lobby.

And that’s whether Elden Ring Nightreign is crossplay.

The Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test is available now, and the full game will launch on March 30 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

