Is Faith From 90 Day Fiance Trans? Answered

In between all the drama and heartbreak, TLC’s 90 Day Fiance franchise introduces audiences to really interesting people from all over the world. One of the recent additions is Faith, who is trying to make things work with her partner, Loren. But is Faith from 90 Day Fiance trans?

Is 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Faith Trans?

Meeting her partner on a dating site, Faith Gatoc Tulod waited a few months for Loren Allen to come to visit her in the Philippines. However, she was always upfront with her partner, revealing everything about herself, including that she’s transgender. Faith is so comfortable with herself, in fact, that she gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight about her life right after Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days started.

“In birth I am male and my name is Rodine. But when I was young, I feel that I am a little girl,” Faith told ET (via TV Insider).

“The laws here in the Philippines are very conservative, so you can not change your gender,” she added. “But there is lots of beautiful ladyboy and trans woman here in the Philippines, and the city has a prestigious trans beauty pageant, so when I was 15 years old, I joined my first ever pageant and I won “Miss Shining Hair.'”

Just in case people weren’t familiar with the terminology she was using, Faith clarified what a “ladyboy” is. “A ladyboy look like a girl, but not operated. So, no surgeries,” she explained.

Does Faith’s 90 Day Fiance Partner Accept Her?

Faith’s partner on 90 Day Fiance, Loren, is very accepting of her, loving her for who she is. Unfortunately, Loren hasn’t been totally honest with Faith about where he’s at in his life, revealing that he’s “broke” in the United States and has gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease, leaving them unable to kiss.

The couple is obviously going to have to work on these issues if they want to have a future, but Faith has already forgiven Loren for lying. So, it’ll be up to Loren to do right by his partner and work on being more honest so he can stay in the Philippines and make things work with her.

And that’s whether Faith from 90 Day Fiance is trans.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

