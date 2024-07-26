Is Fallout London on Xbox or PlayStation? Answered

Fallout London is out now, after a hiccup caused by the game’s unexpected next-gen upgrade. But can you get this free Fallout 4 expansion on console? Is Fallout London on Xbox or PlayStation? Here’s the answer.

Can You Play Fallout London on Xbox or PlayStation?

Unfortunately you can’t play Fallout London on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Even though Fallout 4 is available on those platforms, there is no way to download Fallout London on console. You can only play Fallout London on PC.

You can get mods on both Xbox and PlayStation but Fallout London is absolutely massive, around 30GB in size, which is almost certainly too big for Bethesda’s in-game modding system. It’s basically a new game that uses the Fallout 4 engine.

Plus, even if you could load 30GB mods into Bethesda’s Fallout 4 mod system, there’s another potential issue. On Xbox, modders can add new content, new images, new sounds and much more. However, the PlayStation 4 version of Fallout 4 only supports the use of assets that are already in the game. So while you can get BioShock armour on PC and Xbox One, it’s a no-go on PS4.

The good news is that since Fallout 4 is nearly ten years old, it doesn’t require a cutting edge PC. Even if your PC isn’t a powerhouse you should still be able to play Fallout 4 and, therefore, Fallout London.

Could Fallout London come to PlayStation or Xbox in the future? It’s theoretically possible, but if it did it’d probably require a lot of certification, a lot of contract signing and testing and a lot of hassle all round, so it seems unlikely. However, there is a glimmer of hope.

“We do not plan to bring Fallout: London to any platform other than PC at this time,” explains the Fallout London FAQ. But it then goes on to mention that some specific items may be released on console and fans have the permission to convert items in-game to standalone Fallout 4 mods. Some parts of the game, weapons, outfits etc, could end up on Xbox but not on PS4 for the previously mentioned reason.

The answer to Is Fallout London on Xbox or PlayStation is no, it’s not, and it’s unlikely to ever end up on console. But some in-game items make might the leap to Xbox.

