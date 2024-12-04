90 Day Fiance: The Other Way introduced us to Gabe Pabon, who found love with Isabel Posada and married her. But what happened after that? Is Gabe from 90 Day Fiance still married or did things take a turn for the worse?

How Gabe from 90 Day Fiance’s Marriage Turned Out

Unfortunately, Gabe from 90 Day Fiance is no longer with Isabel. The couple is getting divorced, and while we’ve not had the full story from Isabel, Gabe is seriously bitter and feels used.

Gabe didn’t have an easy time of things. Long-distance relationships can be tricky, but Gabe also had to deal with his identity as a transgender man. He was more than a little concerned that Isabel’s parents wouldn’t take this revelation well, which could torpedo the relationship or, at least, drive a wedge between Isabel and her parents.

However, things went relatively well, and Isabel’s parents accepted Gabe, with the 90 Day Fiance couple getting married in late 2022. Two years later, however, Gabe announced the couple were divorcing, and it was a bitter break-up, to say the least.

Posting on YouTube, Gabriel states he “Won’t go into specifics,” but he was clearly not in a good place. “I’m tired of making excuses for her. I feel betrayed. I feel used. I have nothing to my name, my business is going down. All I do is work and work and work, I have nothing to show,” he said.

Isabel has not commented on the break-up, but the good news is that Gabe is in much better spirits since posting that update six months ago. He has since appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk with friend Jeymi Noguera, and he’s posted pics of them together on Instagram.

So, the answer to whether Gabe from 90 Day Fiance is still married is technically, yes, but a divorce is on the horizon.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

