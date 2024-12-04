Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
90 Day Fiance's Gabriel.
Category:
Movies & TV

Is Gabe From 90 Day Fiance Still Married?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Dec 4, 2024 07:47 am

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way introduced us to Gabe Pabon, who found love with Isabel Posada and married her. But what happened after that? Is Gabe from 90 Day Fiance still married or did things take a turn for the worse?

Recommended Videos

How Gabe from 90 Day Fiance’s Marriage Turned Out

Unfortunately, Gabe from 90 Day Fiance is no longer with Isabel. The couple is getting divorced, and while we’ve not had the full story from Isabel, Gabe is seriously bitter and feels used.

Gabe didn’t have an easy time of things. Long-distance relationships can be tricky, but Gabe also had to deal with his identity as a transgender man. He was more than a little concerned that Isabel’s parents wouldn’t take this revelation well, which could torpedo the relationship or, at least, drive a wedge between Isabel and her parents.

However, things went relatively well, and Isabel’s parents accepted Gabe, with the 90 Day Fiance couple getting married in late 2022. Two years later, however, Gabe announced the couple were divorcing, and it was a bitter break-up, to say the least.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: What Happened To Niles and Matilda?

Posting on YouTube, Gabriel states he “Won’t go into specifics,” but he was clearly not in a good place. “I’m tired of making excuses for her. I feel betrayed. I feel used. I have nothing to my name, my business is going down. All I do is work and work and work, I have nothing to show,” he said.

Isabel has not commented on the break-up, but the good news is that Gabe is in much better spirits since posting that update six months ago. He has since appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk with friend Jeymi Noguera, and he’s posted pics of them together on Instagram.

So, the answer to whether Gabe from 90 Day Fiance is still married is technically, yes, but a divorce is on the horizon.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

Post Tag:
90 Day Fiance
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Contributing Writer
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter