With Star Wars featuring lots of pirates, scoundrels, and bounty hunters, it begs the question of who we’ll see in Star Wars Outlaws. There is one such pirate called Hondo Ohnaka who hasn’t seen much spotlight outside of the animated shows. So, is Hondo Ohnaka in Star Wars: Outlaws?

Does Hondo Ohnaka Appear in Star Wars Outlaws?

Yes, Hondo Ohnaka will appear in Star Wars Outlaws. Revealed in the season pass announcement by Ubisoft, Hondo Ohnaka will appear in the second story pack “A Pirate’s Fortune”. At the time of this writing, it is uncertain whether he will appear in the base game or be exclusive to the story pack, however. If he doesn’t appear in the base game, then we’ll have to wait until spring 2025 to see this legendary pirate.

Hondo Ohnaka is a Weequay and first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and later appeared in Star Wars: Rebels. It’s certainly a surprise to hear that Hondo will be appearing in Outlaws, albeit a welcome surprise to those who remember him from the animated shows. It’s nice to see him getting more spotlight within the Star Wars universe.

What Is Hondo Ohnaka’s Role in Star Wars Outlaws?

It’s likely that Hondo Ohnaka will play a crucial role to the story pack of “A Pirates Treasure”. Though we’re unsure whether Hondo will have a similar role to Lando Calrissian in the game. But from the sounds of it, Hondo’s role may be more story focused. The description of the story pack reveals that Hondo is aiming to settle scores with a ruthless gang of pirates, and I’m sure we’ll somehow get roped into that old grudge.

Hondo has crossed paths with many infamous faces (and heroes) in Star Wars. It’s very possible that this gang of pirates are Hondo’s old gang from The Clone Wars.

Star Wars Outlaws arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on August 30, 2024.

