Image Source: inZOI Studio
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Is inZOI Free to Play? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Mar 10, 2025 01:01 am

Developed by inZOI Studio and published by Krafton, inZOI is an exciting life simulation game that looks like it could actually rival EA’s The Sims. If you’re wondering whether inZOI is free to play, here’s what you need to know.

Is inZOI Paid or Free to Play?

inZOI is not a free game, and you will indeed need to pay full price to play it when it launches.

It’s worth pointing out that EA did eventually make The Sims 4 free to download and play (though those expansion packs still cost a pretty penny), and that might’ve caused some confusion around inZOI‘s price tag, especially since there’s still set price listed on the game’s Steam page. However, the developers have never implied or suggested that their game would be available for free, and considering the quality of the game and its dedication or realism and immersion, it’s not surprising at all to see that it’s a paid, full price title.

The developers still haven’t listed its price on the Steam page at the time of writing, but inZOI will be getting its early access launch on March 28, so I guess we’ll have more information on its price tag that week.

As mentioned previously, inZOI is a life simulation game that’s absolutely dedicated to being as realistic and immersive as possible. Creating your character and working on their aspirations looks to be quite a massive endeavor, and unlike in The Sims, you’ll be able to actively control them and actually fully explore the environments and other NPCs this game has to offer. It’s looking stupidly detailed so far, but it remains to be seen if it’ll actually live up to expectations.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether inZOI is free to play. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

inZOI
