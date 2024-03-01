Is Jason Momoa in Dune: Part Two? Explained

One of Dune: Part One‘s biggest stars, Jason Momoa, is conspicuously absent from the sci-fi sequel’s promotional materials. So, is Jason Momoa in Dune: Part Two, or did he miss out on director Denis Villeneuve’s second trip to Arrakis?

Does Jason Momoa Show Up in Dune: Part Two?

No, Jason Momoa isn’t in Dune: Part Two. There’s a simple reason for this: his character, Duncan Idaho, dies in Dune: Part One, heroically sacrificing himself to cover protagonist Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) escape. While Momoa could conceivably have reprised the Duncan role for flashback scenes (or even appeared via archival footage) in Dune: Part Two, that doesn’t happen.

You shouldn’t rule out Momoa’s return in Dune 3, though. The Aquaman star hinted that he’ll reprise the Duncan role in Villeneuve’s third Dune film – based on Frank Herbert’s second Dune novel, Dune Messiah – in a recent GQ interview.

“Have you read the books?” Momoa said. “Well, I mean the books are proof [that Duncan will be back]… so I’m not the one spoiling it here. So, you should continue reading. I love that world and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”

Will Jason Momoa Return in Dune 3?

Warner Bros. Pictures hasn’t officially greenlit Dune 3 yet, so Momoa’s franchise comeback remains up in the air. That said, as the actor himself rightly points out, should a Dune Messiah adaptation happen, he’ll almost certainly be involved. Dune Messiah features a clone (or ghola) of Duncan, who plays a key supporting role in the story.

As such, Villeneuve will presumably bring Momoa on board, unless his vision for Dune 3 dramatically departs from the novel. Momoa’s Dune future beyond this point is decidedly less secure, though, as Villeneuve has made it clear he won’t adapt Herbert’s four remaining Dune tomes. Warner Bros. could move forward with another filmmaker at the helm, however.

Dune: Part Two is in cinemas now.