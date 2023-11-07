Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name promises to be a treat for Kazuma Kiryu fans. But if you’re an Xbox owner, can you play this Yakuza-heavy punch-em-up for free? If you’re wondering is Like a Dragon Gaiden on Game Pass, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Like a Dragon Gaiden and Game Pass

Like a Dragon Gaiden is on Xbox Game Pass, on console, cloud and PC. That means you can experience Kiryu’s latest adventure without paying a penny, other than the cost of your Xbox Game Pass subscription. You can smack people with bikes and get into all sorts of shenanigans, the kind of thing that someone who’s trying to lay low probably shouldn’t be doing.

Yes, Kiryu is supposed to be incognito, he’s masquerading as ‘Joryu’ because he’s officially dead. Okay, I don’t speak a word of Japanese here so I may be missing the nuances of the language. But I’d probably have chosen a more distinct name. It’s like finding out your new rock-and-roll loving neighbour is one Jelvis Jesley.

Kiryu will also be popping up in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, as he did in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and this game was originally set to be DLC for that title. But, over the course of six months, it was developed into its own stand-alone game.

So, the answer to is Like a Dragon Gaiden on Game Pass is yes, on Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.