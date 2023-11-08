Like a Dragon Gaiden arrives three years after Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which ditched the series’ real-time fighting. So you could be wondering, is Like a Dragon Gaiden turn-based? Here’s the answer.

Here’s How Combat Works in Like a Dragon Gaiden

In Like a Dragon Gaiden, combat is real-time, not turn-based, the same as previous Kazuma Kiryu games. The major difference is that Kazuma has a new uncharacteristic fighting style. You can switch between regular Yakuza style, Kazuma’s typical bike-swinging face-punching style and his new Agent style.

The latter lets him use some snazzy gadgets, including a Spider-Man style wrist-web attack. It’s not what you’d expect the Dragon of Dojima to be pulling out mid-combat but that’s probably the point.

If you didn’t like Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s RPG-style turn-based combat you’ll be glad to hear that you’ll be smacking enemies around in real-time combat. But it also raises another question.

Is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Combat Turn-Based?

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has Ichiban teaming up Kazuma, so you’ll be playing a both. Sure, we’re used to Ichiban’s turn-based brawling, but what happens with everyone’s favourite stern-faced Yakuza?

Combat is still turn-based but, going by this trailer, he can temporarily switch back to real-time combat which is an interesting twist.

So, the answer to is Like a Dragon Gaiden turn-based is no, it’s real-time combat. And if you’re wondering where the game fits into the Yakuza series timeline, here’s what you need to know.