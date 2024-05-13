Little Kitty, Big City is one of the most delightful indie games in recent memory, and you may be wondering if it’s on Game Pass, so here’s the answer to your question.

Is Little Kitty, Big City on Xbox Game Pass?

We have great news for folks looking to make a new furry friend. Little Kitty, Big City is included with certain tiers of Xbox Game Pass! While the game is available for purchase at $24.99, it is also included with the Game Pass Ultimate tier. This Tier is available for $16.99 a month, so players can save some cash even if they sign up just for the game. Little Kitty, Big City is a short and sweet title. As such, a month will be plenty of time for players to complete and fully explore the game.

Little Kitty, Big City is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S with Game Pass. This title receives several benefits by virtue of its inclusion in Game Pass. Firstly, Little Kitty, Big City launched on Game Pass day and date, so players have been able to play from launch. The game is also optimized for Xbox Series X|S, and featured Smart Delivery.

No matter which Xbox console you own, the game will simply install at the best version for your hardware. If you’re looking to play Little Kitty, Big City on the go, this is also an option. This adorable adventure is also supported by Game Pass’ Cloud Gaming feature. Players can play the game on their console or PC, or even stream the title on a mobile device.

Regardless, players have no shortage of options to play this delightful game. Little Kitty, Big City is available now on GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

