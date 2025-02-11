Is Marvel Rivals Doing a Mid Season Rank Reset for Season 1?

Another major update is set to arrive in Marvel Rivals soon, and there’s a bit of confusion surrounding a rank reset. Of course, players want to keep their standing as long as possible, but that doesn’t always happen. So, is Marvel Rivals doing a rank reset for Season 1?

Marvel Rivals Mid Season Rank Reset, Explained

At the start of every season in most live-service games, Ranked mode standings are wiped clean. It gives everyone a fair shot to get a hang of the latest changes and earn enough points to jump into the higher ranks. Typically, updates come every few months in games like Marvel Rivals, meaning players have plenty of time to hit the spot they want before a rank reset. However, NetEase Games rarely follows the status quo.

Initially, the Marvel Rivals developer announced that a rank reset would arrive with the mid season update for Season 1 on February 21, 2025. It made sense, after all, since two new heroes, The Thing and Human Torch, would drop and potentially change the game’s meta. Players had an overwhelmingly negative reaction to the idea, though, causing NetEase to backtrack.

“After the release of Dev Talk 10 regarding the seasonal rank adjustment, we received a wealth of feedback from the community,” the Marvel Rivals team announced in a blog post. “A common concern was the pressure associated with having a rank reset every half-season, which has made participating in competitive mode less enjoyable. In light of the community’s input, we have decided to make some changes to optimize the rank system.”

“When the second half of the season begins, there will be no rank reset,” the post continued. “Players will retain their ranks and scores from the end of the first half. To earn new rewards, players simply need to complete 10 matches in Competitive mode and meet the relevant conditions by the end of the season. Rewards will include a new Gold rank costume and a variety of Crests of Honor, featuring distinct designs for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All.”

That’s obviously good news for players who are part of those top ranks, giving them at least another month and a half to play against the best of the best. It’s also a great example of NetEase’s ability to listen to feedback. It can be tough for developers to toe the line, but if these Season 1 moves are any indication, NetEase has its ears to the ground in a major way.

In addition to The Thing and Human Torch joining the fray, some major adjustments are coming during Marvel Rivals‘ Season 1 update. There are no details about which characters are getting buffs and which ones are getting nerfs just yet, but players are sure to have their opinions on who needs them.

And that’s whether Marvel Rivals is doing a mid season rank reset for Season 1. If you’re looking for more, here are counters for all of the heroes in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

