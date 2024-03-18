Baseball season is about to kick into high gear, which means the release of the latest MLB The Show. However, not everyone wants to shell out all the cash it takes to get the most expensive versions of the game. So, is MLB The Show 24 on Game Pass?

Is MLB The Show 24 on Game Pass?

Xbox users are probably familiar with the Game Pass model at this point. For any newbies, however, by subscribing to the service, gamers are allowed access to a library of titles, with even new games being added in certain situations. Unfortunately, some games don’t end up on Game Pass, even after they’re teased for the service. That’s not the case for MLB The Show 24, though.

As part of its early access rollout, players who pre-ordered the MVP, Digital Deluxe, and Negro Leagues Editions were able to play MLB The Show 24 starting on Mar. 15. That’s left everyone else with serious FOMO. But when the game officially releases on Mar. 19, everyone who has purchased the game on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox will be able to play. The same goes for Xbox users who subscribe to Game Pass, as MLB The Show 24 will be available on the service on day one.

So, if you’re a diehard baseball fan who has found themselves with a new Xbox or an Xbox user who’s looking for a new title to try out for the next couple of months, MLB The Show 24 will be here in no time and have everyone ready to toss their controller after just missing that perfect home run.

And that’s whether MLB The Show 24 is on Game Pass.

MLB The Show 24 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.