Is My Hero Academia Over?

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga series out right now and this popularity has only increased with its anime success. Naturally, fans want to know when this series is coming to an end, and with speculation suggesting it might be over, here’s what we know.

Is the My Hero Academia Manga Over?

No, My Hero Academia is not over yet, but it doesn’t seem like there is too much story left to go. It has been suggested for some time now that the My Hero Academia manga was in its final arc, and as Chapter 424 leaks appeared, many fans feared it had reached its conclusion. This doesn’t seem to be the case.

While leaks from the chapter appear to round out the story as we know it and bring everything to a natural close, there was no official announcement from Shueisha or any other related party that it is the end. For a series as popular as My Hero, you can expect plenty of warning before the final chapter does arrive.

This being the case, there definitely isn’t a lot left to tell. We’ve seen all of the loose threads tie themselves off in the previous chapters, and there would need to be a drastic injection of new challenges for the story to continue for a long time.

Of course, the anime for My Hero Academia still has plenty of juice and while Season 7 is airing right now there will still be more seasons to air after its conclusion. Basically, if you’re an anime-only fan you’ve still got years of My Hero content to go.

Once we know when My Hero Academia will be ending this article will be updated to reflect that information, but for now you can relax knowing there are new additions to this story still being made each week through Shonen Jump Magazine.

