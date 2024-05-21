Is Red Death Returning to Destiny 2? Answered

It’s likely you’ve heard its name on forums, videos, and streams. But is the Red Death really coming back to Destiny 2?

Will the Red Death be Returning to Destiny 2?

The Final Shape is the culmination of seven years of triumphs and failures. And with it comes new landscapes, new subclasses, new enemies… and old, beloved Exotic guns. The first to return was Dragon’s Breath in the Season of the Wish, which let Guardians turn the battlefield into a field of flames. But is Red Death back on the table?

The answer is yes! It’s been confirmed Red Death will be making its Destiny 2 debut in The Final Shape. We received confirmation about this during the Destiny 2 Full Showcase 2023, when Chris Proctor, senior design lead, and Vivian Becks, designer, discussed some of the new and returning weapons set to hit The Final Shape.

The Red Death’s return may come as a surprise to veteran players. Crimson, the Exotic hand cannon, has essentially filled the role of the Red Death for the past seven years. But Red Death will be seeing a few tweaks that will make it distinct. It will now be a solar weapon which will be available to all players on day one of episode one. Episodes will be replacing the seasonal model. Players can expect three total episodes and will last four months each.

But the Red Death won’t be the only Destiny 1 weapon that’s return. Players can also expect to see Khovostov, a kinetic auto rifle that’s been upgraded from white rarity to shiny Exotic status. The exotic version of Khovostov can switch between full, burst, or semi-automatic firing modes and the RPM can be changed from 450 to 900 RPM.

Destiny 2 is available now.

