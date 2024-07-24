Is Sebastian Stan’s Bucky in Captain America 4?

Captain America 4, or Captain America: Brave New World to use the proper title, arrives next February. But will this latest entry, which sees Sam Wilson wield the shield, feature another familiar face? Is Sebastian Stan’s Bucky also in Captain America 4? Here’s the answer.

Will The Winter Soldier Appear in Captain America 4?

According to the movie’s star, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan will not have a significant role as Bucky/The Winter Soldier in Captain America 4. While he did team up with then-Falcon Sam Wilson in Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, he’s not returning at all, barring the possibility of a surprise post-credit cameo.

Speaking to The Radio Times, Mackie said that after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, he missed working with the cast from that show, Stan included. “When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don’t have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit,” he explained.

However, it’s possible that Stan will briefly appear in a cameo. The Cosmic Circus has reported on rumours that he’ll have one or two scenes which will, in turn, set up the Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is set to arrive in May 2025, and will have Bucky, played again by Stan, as the leader of a rag-tag group of superheroes.

The movie will also feature Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross or, at least, a CGI version of him. It looks as if Captain America 4 is setting up his transformation into Red Hulk, which would certainly explain his appearance in Thunderbolts. It may even be that Sebastian Stan’s Bucky is limited to a post-credit scene in Captain America 4, where he recruits Ross.

So, the answer to Is Sebastian Stan’s Bucky also in Captain America 4 is not in any significant role but he may have a brief scene or two that sets up Thunderbolts.

