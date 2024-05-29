Star Wars: Hunters, an angry-looking woman in face paint.
Category:
Video Games

Is Star Wars: Hunters Coming to PlayStation or Xbox?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 29, 2024 08:40 am

Star Wars: Hunters is a free-to-play third-person arena Star Wars game available on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. But what about the big two? Is Star Wars: Hunters coming to PlayStation or Xbox? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is Star Wars: Hunters Coming to PlayStation or Xbox?

Star Wars: Hunters is not coming to PlayStation or Xbox. It’s not available on either platform, and Zynga has not revealed any plans to bring it to Xbox or PlayStation further down the line. It’s also not coming to PC, though there are Android emulators you can use to run Android apps on a PC.

It might seem surprising that it’s not coming to Xbox and PC. After all, Star Wars: Hunters is a free-to-play game, and, as is the case with many F2P games, its income will come from players spending money on microtransactions. So, you’d think that more platforms would mean more profit.

But there’s one possible reason why the game’s not on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, and that all has to do with the power of the Nintendo Switch. The Switch is less powerful than the PS4 and Xbox One and far less powerful than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It may have been easier for Zynga to develop the mobile versions and spruce the game up for Switch than to develop entirely separate versions for Xbox and PlayStation.

Related: Star Wars Outlaws Is Perfect for Ubisoft’s Open-World Formula

Take Farming Simulator 23 on Nintendo Switch, for example, which also launched on iOS and Android. Instead of being a straight port of the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC version of Farming Simulator 22, it’s a downgraded mobile-friendly version.

So, the answer to whether Star Wars: Hunters is coming to PlayStation or Xbox is no. It’s only available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android and is likely to remain that way for the foreseeable future.

Star Wars: Hunters releases on June 4.

Post Tag:
Star Wars: Hunters
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Whiteout Survival Codes (May 2024)
Whiteout survival gift code redemption
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Whiteout Survival Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 29, 2024
Read Article Best Controller Settings for NBA 2K24
With a few tweaks, you can find the best controller settings for NBA 2K24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Controller Settings for NBA 2K24
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others May 29, 2024
Read Article Gyatts Simulator Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Gyatts Simulator official game artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Gyatts Simulator Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Whiteout Survival Codes (May 2024)
Whiteout survival gift code redemption
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Whiteout Survival Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 29, 2024
Read Article Best Controller Settings for NBA 2K24
With a few tweaks, you can find the best controller settings for NBA 2K24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Controller Settings for NBA 2K24
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others May 29, 2024
Read Article Gyatts Simulator Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Gyatts Simulator official game artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Gyatts Simulator Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 29, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.