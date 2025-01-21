Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Getting a Season 2?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew just wrapped up its eight-episode run – and it leaves the door wide open for more adventures. So, is Skeleton Crew getting a Season 2, or are Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel’s small screen exploits over?

Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 2 Happening?

Lucasfilm and Disney+ haven’t publicly green lighted Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 2. But that doesn’t mean a second season definitely won’t happen. Episode 8 only dropped on Jan. 14, so the powers that be are likely still reviewing the overall viewership data before making any decisions. What’s more, co-creator and co-showrunner Jon Watts said he was optimistic about Season 2’s chances in a recent Variety interview. Bottom line? We’ll have to wait and see.

But even if Skeleton Crew Season 2 doesn’t ultimately happen, that wouldn’t necessarily preclude the show’s characters from returning in other Star Wars projects. Notably, Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer Dave Filoni is currently working on a crossover film project that will bring together heroes and villains from the Mandalorian-era Disney+ projects on the big screen. None of Skeleton Crew‘s cast is officially attached to this project yet, however, that could change in the coming months.

Skeleton Crew Showrunner Weighs In on Season 2

So, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 2 is still up in the air. But what would another batch of episodes look like, if Lucasfilm and Disney+ renewed the series? More like a serialized TV narrative and less like a miniseries, according to Watts.

“Yeah, I love television,” he told Variety. “I like having that expanded format. The idea of getting deeper into that kind of episodic storytelling is really exciting for me. We’ve been talking about what a second season of this would be like, and maybe leaning into that a little bit more. If the first season felt more like a miniseries kind of structure, now that we’ve met the characters, we spend time with them and explore their world in a slightly different narrative way.”

All eight episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are currently streaming on Disney+.

