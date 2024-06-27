Is Tarisland Cross-Platform on PC and Mobile? Answered

The newest MMORPG on the market is Tarisland, an expansive and free-to-play game that fully launched earlier this month. Tarisland is available on both PC and mobile, a rare occurrence for an MMORPG, so players are confused if the game features cross-platform support or not.

Recommended Videos

Does Tarisland Have Cross-Platform Support?

In 2024, it’s quite common for a majority of games to feature some kind of cross-platform support. However, most of the time, those games have support for cross-platform functionality between consoles and PC. It’s rare to see a game released on mobile and PC alone, but players who are looking to take advantage of both platforms need to know if they can access their character on either device.

Fortunately, Tarisland has full cross-platform support on PC and mobile. This means when you make your account, you can access your character(s) regardless of if you’re on your computer or your mobile device. Of course, to take advantage of this support, you need to ensure that you’re logging into the same account on both platforms. You can’t start Tarisland without making an account, so every player has to have one to play. An account requires an email and password, so I recommend writing your account information down somewhere to remember it if you want to access that same account on another platform.

Choosing a realm is important in Tarisland. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you are logged in to the same account on PC and mobile, you also need to ensure you’re accessing the same server (called a “realm” in-game). Choosing a different realm on another device will result in you not seeing the character(s) you originally created. Most of the time, the game correctly guesses the right realm for you based on your location. However, it’s still worth checking to see what realm your original character(s) were created on so you know what server to pick when logging in on another device.

Once you create a character on your account and in a specific realm, that character can be played no matter if you’re on PC or mobile. So, as long as you remember your account details and the realm you’re on, you can take full advantage of the cross-platform support in Tarisland.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy