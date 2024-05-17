Is The Beginning After The End Finished? Answered

Fantasy series The Beginning After The End has no shortage of fans, but had this story already ended? Could be that its author has done with it and moved onto the next thing? Is The Beginning After The End actually finished? Here’s the answer to that question.

Is The Beginning After The End Over?

The Beginning After The End has not finished. This fantasy series, which begins with protagonist Arthur Leywin remembering something he probably shouldn’t. That applies to both the novel and the webcomic that’s based on the novel.

The novel and is written by TurtleMe and the webcomic is written by TurtleMe and was illustrated by artist Fuyuki23. Was? I’ll get to that in a bit. Both the novel and the webcomic are ongoing and TurtleMe hasn’t confirmed when he’ll finish. I won’t spoil the story if you’ve not read it, but there’s an obvious endgame for protagonist Arthur which, when accomplished, is an appropriate place to end.

Right now, The Beginning After The End novel and webcomic have not finished. The novel is on Episode 1409, Chapter 469, Hunted, Part 1 and the webcomic is Episode 220 – 177: The Ultimatum. The Ultimatum is episodes 378 and 379 of the novel so the webcomic is well behind the novel. But neither the novel or the webcomic has concluded, so The Beginning After The End is not finished.

Why Do People Think The Beginning After The End Finished?

So why would any fans think The Beginning After The End is finished if new chapters are being published? Because while the novel has been updating non-stop, the main story has been on hiatus. A new chapter of the webcomic was published this May 11th 2024 but before that, the last main story chapter was published in January 2023. That’s a year and a half between chapters.

There was a side-story being published, but that ended in January. So it’s not surprising that fans thought the webcomic was over. The delay likely has something do with the comic changing its artist. Fuyuki23 no longer illustrates the series and while there’s been plenty of speculation, there’s not a solid explanation for the changeover.

So the answer to is The Beginning After The End actually finished is no, but the webcomic has been hiatus for a while which may be why fans think that. That said, here’s what you need to know about the season 6 release.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more