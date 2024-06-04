The highly anticipated expansion for Destiny 2, The Final Shape, is here. It’s set to bring loads of new content to a title that’s been going strong for years. However, some are worried this expansion is the game’s swan song. So, is The Final Shape the end of Destiny 2?

Is The Final Shape the End of Destiny 2?

The Final Shape will not be the end of Destiny 2, and while Bungie has yet to release information about future DLC, there’s a good reason for it. The initial launch of The Final Shape will not include all of the content that’s part of the expansion. In fact, every six weeks, another Act will release that will make up part of the three The Final Shape Episodes. Each Episode is made up of three Acts, so there’s still plenty to come.

If that isn’t enough proof that The Final Shape isn’t the last DLC drop, Bungie itself makes it clear that this is just the end of the “first saga” of Destiny 2. That means there are more sagas to come, ones that will keep the game relevant for a long time.

Now, of course, there’s no telling when a new saga will kick off. The Final Shape was announced way back in summer 2023, meaning it took nearly a year for it to come out. Bungie likely doesn’t want to overwhelm its playerbase, so it’s going to let The Final Shape marinate for a while. After all, DLC is bound to attract new players to the game, and the last thing they need is to have another expansion dropped on them before they can really dive into the current one.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is available now.

