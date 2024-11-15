Is the Gladiator Franchise Based on a True Story?

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator blockbusters present an impressively believable portrait of Ancient Rome. But is the Gladiator franchise actually based on a true story, or is it entirely fictional?

Are Gladiator and Gladiator II Based on a True Story?

No, Gladiator and Gladiator II aren’t based on a true story. Both films are largely the product of director Ridley Scott and his screenwriters’ imaginations. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing drawn from real-life history in the Gladiator franchise, though (we said “largely” not “entirely,” after all). On the contrary, several historical figures and events appear in Gladiator and Gladiator II – just in heavily modified form.

For example, there really was a Roman Emperor named Marcus Aurelius just like in Gladiator, and he really did have kids named Commodus and Lucilla. Commodus really did take part in the gladiatorial games too, and Lucilla really did have a son named Lucius Verus. Rome’s conflicts with Germanic tribes depicted during Gladiator‘s iconic opening set piece are a matter of historical record, as well (they’re called the Marcomannic Wars).

Similarly, Gladiator II‘s Macrinus is modelled on a real guy, who hailed from North Africa (making Denzel Washington’s casting apt). You’ll also find Macrinus’ rivals, Emperors Caracalla and Geta, in the history books. And yes, Rome and Numidia really do have ancient ties, although Gladiator II having the former attack the latter will leave historians scratching their heads (more on that below).

What Parts of Gladiator and Gladiator II Aren’t Historically Accurate?

Yikes, where do we start? There are so many inaccuracies, anachronisms, and straight-up fictionalizations in Gladiator and Gladiator II that we don’t have space to cover them all. But we’ll address all the biggies, starting with Gladiator protagonist Maximus Decimus Meridius. Specifically, his basis in historical fact – which is nil.

There was no Maximus; the wrestler who killed Commodus (in his bath, not the Colosseum) was a fella called Narcissus. So, anything Maximus-related in the Gladiator movies doesn’t count from a historical perspective. While we’re at it, Commodus didn’t murder his dad, either. Oh, and sad news about Lucilla’s son (and Gladiator II lead) Lucius: he died young. So, Lucius’ exploits in Gladiator II? All the invention of Scott and scribes Peter Craig and David Scarpa.

The same goes for Rome’s naval assault on Numidia: it doesn’t really fit with known facts, since Numidia was part of the Roman Empire at the time. Either way, Pedro Pascal’s Marcus Acacius definitely didn’t lead such an attack in real life; like Maximus, he’s not based on a actual person!

Gladiator is currently streaming on Paramount+. Gladiator II fights its way into cinemas on Nov. 22, 2024.

