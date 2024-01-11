Video Games

Is the Psylocke X-Men Skin in Fortnite Worth Buying, Answered

The Psylocke skin in Fortnite.

Marvel heroes and villains frequently enter the Fortnite item shop, but not all of the characters are as popular as Spider-Man or Wolverine. So, here’s an answer to whether the Psylocke X-Men skin is worth buying in Fortnite.

Psylocke first found her way into Fortnite as part of the X-Force Set, which also included Cable and Domino, as well as several Back Blings and Pickaxes and a Glider, during Chapter 2, Season 2. In the years since, she’s popped up sporadically, including during Chapter 5. However, a skin appearing in the shop often doesn’t mean it’s always worth the price tag.

The Psylocke skin goes for 1,500 V-Bucks in Fortnite and comes with the Shurayuki Back Bling, as well as a LEGO variant of the skin. In order to get both her Pickaxe and Psi-Rider, though, it’s an additional 2,400 V-Bucks, which is a bit pricey. With that being the case, unless you’re a diehard Psylocke fan, it may be better just to grab all three X-Force skins for 3,000 V-Bucks and add to them your Marvel collection. There’s also an option to purchase gear to go along with the skins for 2,000 V-Bucks.

Who Is Psylocke in Marvel Comics?

Having been a member of the X-Men, as well as the Fallen Angels, Psylocke has been featured in her fair share of stories. She’s a mutant with psychic abilities that allow her to manipulate other people’s minds and create psychic weapons. And it’s these awesome powers that led her to make the jump to live-action, appearing in both X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Apocalypse.

