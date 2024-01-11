Marvel heroes and villains frequently enter the Fortnite item shop, but not all of the characters are as popular as Spider-Man or Wolverine. So, here’s an answer to whether the Psylocke X-Men skin is worth buying in Fortnite.

Is the Psylocke X-Men Skin in Fortnite Worth Buying, Answered

Psylocke first found her way into Fortnite as part of the X-Force Set, which also included Cable and Domino, as well as several Back Blings and Pickaxes and a Glider, during Chapter 2, Season 2. In the years since, she’s popped up sporadically, including during Chapter 5. However, a skin appearing in the shop often doesn’t mean it’s always worth the price tag.

The Psylocke skin goes for 1,500 V-Bucks in Fortnite and comes with the Shurayuki Back Bling, as well as a LEGO variant of the skin. In order to get both her Pickaxe and Psi-Rider, though, it’s an additional 2,400 V-Bucks, which is a bit pricey. With that being the case, unless you’re a diehard Psylocke fan, it may be better just to grab all three X-Force skins for 3,000 V-Bucks and add to them your Marvel collection. There’s also an option to purchase gear to go along with the skins for 2,000 V-Bucks.

Who Is Psylocke in Marvel Comics?

Having been a member of the X-Men, as well as the Fallen Angels, Psylocke has been featured in her fair share of stories. She’s a mutant with psychic abilities that allow her to manipulate other people’s minds and create psychic weapons. And it’s these awesome powers that led her to make the jump to live-action, appearing in both X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Apocalypse.

