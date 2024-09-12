Is The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Real? Explained

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is causing a stir, so much so that the Mormon Church put out a statement wagging its finger at the show. But can you trust this reality TV show? Is The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives real? Here’s an explanation.

Recommended Videos

Is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Actually Real?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is real – in the way that any reality TV show is real. The cast are the real Mormon wives and what you see on screen is indeed their lives. The show follows a group of Mormon TikTokkers, some of whom revealed they’d been involved in “soft swinging,”

It tackles subjects like divorce, freedom (religious and otherwise), gossip, and much more. Despite the image of the Mormon church, it’s as over the top as any reality TV show because, let’s face it, that’s what the audience is there for. But does that mean it’s fake? No.

Related: Will There Be RHONJ Season 15?

There have accusations that various reality TV shows were faked. Storage Wars, for example. However, there’s nothing to indicate that’s the case with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Could one of the wives come out later and say that’s the case? Absolutely, but going by their TikTok activity, what you see on screen is mostly them. Mikayla Matthews, for example, has been active on TikTok for years, sharing an awful lot of her life.

That doesn’t mean that the show isn’t guided by the hands of the producers and editors, though. It may not be scripted, but the producers are free to set up situations, and the editors can change the tone of a scene with some careful editing, even cutting out lines to create a specific narrative. Comedian, presenter, and writer Charlie Brooker showed just what careful editing can accomplish, and it’s well worth a watch. It’s easy to create a villain with just a few careful edits.

So, the answer to whether The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives is real is yes, it is. But as with all reality TV, careful editing can be used to create and change the narrative.

The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives is streaming now on Hulu.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy