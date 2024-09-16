Is There a Baddies Midwest Audition Date? Answered

Baddies Midwest is the upcoming sixth season of Zeus’s reality TV show Baddies, following would-be influencers attempting to host all manner of promotional events. But how do the Baddies get picked? Is there a Baddies Midwest audition date? Here’s the answer.

When Were the Baddies Midwest Auditions?

Baddies Midwest‘s auditions have been and gone; they took place in Detroit on July 27th, 2024. So, if you were hoping to get in on the series, sorry, but you’ve missed the bus. However, there’s always next year’s series of Baddies, assuming it gets one.

The Baddies Midwest auditions were overseen by Natalie Nunn, the show’s executive producer and participant. She posted to her Instagram that she was going to be auditioning the new cast, or, at least, some new members of the cast. That’s because, while Baddies’ cast does change from season to season, some cast members have featured in multiple seasons. Goldie Martin and Scotlynd Ryan, for example, have featured in Seasons 2-5.

While you might have missed out on the auditions, not all is lost, as you can still watch them online at Zeus. Currently, there’s Part 1 of the Auditions online, so watch all of that and prepare for more. As for Baddies Season 7, it’s worth bookmarking the now-closed page for the Baddies Midwest auditions to be ready for next year.

So, when can you watch Baddies Midwest? The auditions may be online, but when is the full series arriving? Unfortunately, there’s no release date as yet. Baddies Caribbean aired this year, so you’ll likely have to wait until 2025 to watch this new season.

So, the answer to whether there is a Baddies Midwest audition date is that the auditions for the series already happened.

