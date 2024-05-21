Below Deck Sailing Yacht, two cast members talking to each other in a cabin.
Movies & TV

Is There a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Release Date?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 20, 2024 09:03 pm

Between Below Deck, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Bravo’s nautical reality TV franchise is ruling the ocean waves. But is there a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 release date? Here’s the answer.

Does Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Have a Release Date?

There is no confirmed release date or even a release window for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. Bravo confirmed a new season back at BravoCon in 2023, though Bravo’s website calls it Season 6 for some reason.

Season 5 seems to have finished filming (via ScreenRant) and the general consensus is that it was filmed in and around Ibiza, finishing around March. However, the four previous seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht had all begun airing by this time of year. So what’s going on?

It could be down to unexpected production delays and a host of other issues that crop up when you’re filming a reality TV show, especially in an environment other than a studio. But, as reported by Dexerto, Reddit has a theory. And they could be right.

Why Has Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Been Delayed?

Reddit thinks that Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been delayed due to the sexual misconduct allegations against First Mate Gary King.

“Do we think the delay in season 5 is because they’re potentially not going to air it at all given that Gary was a main cast member?” asks Redditor PowerfulHorror987. It’s possible, certainly, but it seems unlikely that Bravo would simply ditch an entire wrapped season.

However, it could be that they’re trying to minimize King’s involvement or edit him out completely, which could be a difficult task. As First Mate, he’d have a pretty significant role and a lot of on-screen time so if that’s indeed what’s happening, they may end up excising whole scenes.

Even though the Below Decks franchise is reality TV, there’s often an argument/issue of the week which is threaded throughout each episode. If any of those threads heavily involve Gary, and Bravo has chosen to dial his appearances back, they could find themselves having to assemble new ‘storylines’.

“I have a very strong feeling it’s going to be one of the weirdest seasons to watch because they’ve never had to edit out a HoD before. It’s probably going to feel very disjointed and like it’s missing huge chunks,” another Redditor adds.

But that’s just a theory, Reddit could be barking up entirely the wrong tree. So, the answer to is there a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 release date is no.

below deck
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.