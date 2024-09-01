Is There a Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Anime?

Classroom of the Elite has had an extremely successful anime in recent years and now fans are eager to see its sequel series, Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 get the same treatment. Here’s everything we know about the possibility of that happening.

Will Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Get an Anime?

Yes, Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 will finally get an anime as the light novel run is set to be the source material for Classroom of the Elite Season 4. The upcoming anime run was first announced on Sept. 1, 2024, at the MF Bunko J Summer School Festival in Japan.

While a teaser poster has been shared, no further information about the upcoming anime season was announced so fans will need to wait to find out when it will release, who will star, and what studio will animate the series.

Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 first debuted in January 2020. Since then the series has had 12 Light Novels released with 9 of them being available to read in English. Volume 9.5 is expected to see an English release in December. Alongside the light novels, there are three manga volumes available in Japanese for the sequel series, so the best way to check it out is still to read the light novels.

The sequel series Classroom of the Elite continues to follow Ayanokoji as he and his friends begin their second year at Advanced Nurturing High School. It’s not just new challenges to overcome, but also a fresh crop of first-year students that they’ll need to get acquainted with fast.

It isn’t clear yet how much of the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 light novel series will be adapted for Classroom of the Elite Season 4. Fans can expect this information to be announced closer to the show’s debut.

You can read through all of the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 so far on webnovel.com.

