Is There a Demon Slayer Season 6 Release Date? Answered

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc ended earlier this year. The fourth season of the extremely popular series ended on an incredible cliffhanger, with the promise of resolution in a trilogy of movies. But will there be a Demon Slayer Season 6 to follow the films up?

Recommended Videos

At the time of this writing, no official plans have been announced for a sixth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. As of now, the only plans for Demon Slayer’s anime future are the trilogy of films currently in production. The last season of the anime ended with many of the Demon Slayer Corps members, including all the remaining Hashira, being transported into Muzan’s Infinity Castle. The Infinity Castle arc of the manga features the final battle between the Hashira and the Upper-Rank Demons that finally determines the fate of Nezuko, Tanjiro’s sister, who is the only demon immune to sunlight.

While the release dates for the films adapting this last arc of the manga are unknown, it could be safe to assume that the feature films could be edited in the future to make up Season 5 of the anime. This same method was used for the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Movie, which was turned into the first episodes of the second season, adding additional scenes and making the film episodic.

Related: All Demon Slayer Arcs, Ranked From Worst to Best

However, beyond turning the movies into a potential fifth season, it’s entirely unknown if a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 6 will be coming out. Moreover, the Demon Slayer Movie Trilogy will more than likely adapt the rest of the series, and a sixth season would hypothetically not even have enough material from the manga to adapt. If anything, it’s entirely possible that the trilogy of movies could be adapted across two seasons. Unfortunately, given that we don’t even have a release date for the movies, it’s too early to tell about the future of the television side of the Demon Slayer anime.

And that’s whether or not there is a Demon Slayer Season 6

Demon Slayer is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy