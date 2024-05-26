Fire Force Season 3 was confirmed back in May 2022, which has left fans of this anime chomping at the bit for some more infernal-busting action. But is there a Fire Force Season 3 Episode 1 release date? Here’s the answer.

At the time of writing, there is currently no Fire Force Season 3 Episode 1 release date despite Season 3’s confirmation over two years ago. There’s no confirmed release window either, so while it hopefully drops this year, there’s no guarantee it won’t get bumped to 2025.

So what’s going on? Studio David Production has remained tight-lipped, and the official Fire Force Twitter account, for example, hasn’t tweeted in four months. But fans have theories as to what’s going on. That’s not to say they’re right, but some of the explanations they’ve offered (via Reddit) for the show’s delay are certainly interesting.

One theory is that the show is changing studios from David Productions to Shaft. However, that comes from an unconfirmed leak, a tweet that’s since been deleted. Another is that Undead Unluck has been David Productions’ focus to the point where it has put Fire Force on hold, which isn’t all that far-fetched.

But Fire Force is not the only anime to be heavily delayed. One Punch Man Season 3 was announced in 2022, a couple of months after Fire Force Season 3, and it has still yet to get a release date or even a vague window. Given how action-heavy both shows can be, it may be that the sheer volume of dynamic animation is holding the shows up. It doesn’t help that the final episode of Season 2 dropped one hell of a bombshell.

It’s rumored that Fire Force Season 3 will arrive in Summer 2024, but I’d expect David Productions to have at least announced that. The truth is that Fire Force Season 3 Episode 1 doesn’t have a release date, or even a release year, at the time of writing. But we’ll update this article if one is revealed, so be sure to check back soon.

Fire Force Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Crunchy Roll.

