One of the most popular sports anime around is Haikyu!!, based on the manga by Haruichi Furudate, following high-stakes high school volleyball. As the anime adaptation prepares to conclude with a final movie, here’s if the English dub of Haikyu!! Season 1 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Is There a Haikyu!! Season 1 English Dub on Crunchyroll?

While Crunchyroll in the United States does have the original Japanese-language version, Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs of Haikyu!! Season 1, it does not currently have the English-language dub on the platform. This lack of English dub extends to Netflix, which also has Haikyu!! available to stream on its digital platform, albeit in Japanese with English subtitles for all four seasons and its compilation movies that streamline each season’s worth of episodes into a feature-length format.

Interestingly, Crunchyroll also has all four seasons of Haikyu!!, along with its anime compilation movies, albeit in Japanese with English subtitles. Like the first season, the second season is available to stream on Crunchyroll with Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language tracks. However, with the third season onward, the only version of the anime available to stream on Crunchyroll is the Japanese language track with English subtitles. It is currently unclear why there is no English dub of Haikyu!! available in North America or if there are plans to record one and make it available.

Similarly, with the two-part Haikyu!! anime movies that conclude the series coming to audiences in 2024, it is unknown if an English dub will eventually be recorded for both installments when they inevitably come to home video and streaming. For those who purchase the physical home video releases of Haikyu!!, the only versions available on these releases are Japanese with English subtitles. The lack of English dubbing for the anime is not exclusive to Crunchyroll but every North American release, including streaming, for the series to date.

Haikyu!! is available to stream on Crunchyroll ... though not with an English dub.

