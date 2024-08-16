Gabimaru and other Hell's Paradise characters standing together
Is There a Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Release Date?

Anime fans were ecstatic when the popular series Hell’s Paradise was officially renewed for a second season in July 2023. Since then, news about the upcoming season has been limited, leaving questions about when the show will return. Here’s what we know about the Hell’s Paradise Season 2 release date.

Gabimaru Sagiri and Yuzuriha in Hell's Paradise Keyart
Image via MAPPA

At the time of this writing, there currently is no confirmed release date or even a general release window for Hell’s Paradise Season 2. Even the teaser trailer, which accompanied the renewal announcement in 2023, consists of footage taken from the hit show’s first season rather than all-new material. MAPPA, the anime studio behind the first season, is producing Hell’s Paradise Season 2, and the main voice cast from the inaugural season is expected to return and reprise their fan-favorite roles, with a new major character, Yamada Asaemon Shugen, joining the story.

Since the renewal announcement, the only imagery from Hell’s Paradise Season 2 is key art revealed by MAPPA in December 2023, featuring protagonist Gabimaru looking downcast in a fiery setting. However, there’s a lot more to cover than just Gabimaru, as there’s still approximately half of the manga series source material, created by Yuji Kaku, left to adapt for the anime series, which concluded in 2021. With that much story left, one can anticipate that Hell’s Paradise‘s second season or a potential third season will be the last of the anime series unless it decides to deviate wildly from the manga.

Where To Watch Hell’s Paradise

The first season of Hell’s Paradise remains available to stream on Crunchyroll, including a version with an official English dub cast. The series takes place in a supernatural vision of feudal Japan, with a young ninja named Gabimaru set for execution after an assassination mission only to be offered a full pardon if he can locate the elixir of life. The mythical elixir is located in a deadly realm that has claimed the lives of all who dare venture inside of it so far.

