Is There a Kuromi Anime? Answered

The characters of Hello Kitty are all unique and deserving of their own show, but the certified bad girl Kuromi should be leading the charge. Does Kuromi have her own anime, and if so, where can we watch it?

Does Kuromi from Hello Kitty Have An Anime?

Screenshot via Hello Kitty And Friends YouTube Channel

For those who are looking to get their Kuromi fix, you’ll be glad to hear that Kuromi’s Pretty Journey exists. It’s a 21-part anime adaptation, featuring plenty of Sanrio characters in all of their glory. Originally released on June 27, 2023, it follows the story of Kuromi teaming up with the Sanrio gang in search of her sister, Romina.

When it comes to anime adaptations, this one is looking like it’s top of the class. Knowing where to go to start streaming it is rather important, especially if you’re hoping to binge-watch it like most Sanrio fans are bound to do. Where can you find Kuromi’s Pretty Journey online?

Where To Watch The Kuromi Anime

Video via Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel

If you’re hoping to join Kuromi on her adventures, you won’t need to worry about signing up for a subscription service or downloading a new streaming app. All 21 episodes are available on the official Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Page. With each episode only being around 2 minutes in length, give or take a little bit, you’ll be able to watch every episode in just under an hour.

While this may feel short, the episodes are jam-packed with content, and the animation is rather fluid and fantastic. It’s the perfect thing for those who just can’t get enough Hello Kitty content. If you’re hoping for the perfect way to end the day, be sure to tune into Kuromi’s Pretty Journey.

Kuromi’s Pretty Journey is available to watch on YouTube.

