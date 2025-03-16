Is There a Landman Season 2 Release Date?

One of Paramount+’s most popular original series in recent months has been Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, starring Billy Bob Thornton. With the series officially renewed for a second season early in 2025, here is whether Landman Season 2 has a confirmed release date.

Image via Ryan Green/Paramount+

The short answer to that question, at least at the time of this writing, is no, there has been no official release date announced for Landman Season 2. The renewal for a second season was only publicly confirmed on March 12, 2025, exactly two months after the first season concluded its ten-episode run on Paramount+. Similarly, there is no announced production schedule for Landman Season 2, specifically in regards to a start date for principal photography, which obviously impacts premiere dates.

On a more unofficial note, series star Demi Moore hinted in May 2024 that a second season was planned — months before the series even premiered — while promoting her acclaimed horror film The Substance. Moore alluded that production on Landman Season 2 was expected to begin at an unspecified point of time in early 2025 if the series was renewed. This would suggest that at least a certain amount of pre-production work has already been done for a second season, though the filming window remains unconfirmed by Paramount+.

For reference, the first season of Landman took approximately four months to film, with the series premiering five months after principal photography reportedly wrapped. If the trend holds, and Landman Season 2 begins filming in April or May 2025, principal photography for the season should wrap by late summer or early autumn, with a season premiere date potentially as early as the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026. Again, this all tentative and speculative, as no news on filming or air dates have been formally announced by Paramount+ since the Season 2 renewal confirmation.

For the uninitiated, Landman is inspired by the big oil podcast Boomtown, by series co-creator Christian Wallace. Set primarily in the oilfields of West Texas, Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a veteran landman and vice president of a major oil company. After a fatal accident at the beginning of the season, an outside attorney is brought in to investigate the activities and business practices of Tommy’s company, putting him and his various relationships under heightened scrutiny. This leads to Tommy being targeted by several very dangerous people around West Texas.

The series is the latest hit show from prolific screenwriter and producer Taylor Sheridan, who previously created the modern Western Yellowstone and Paramount+’s popular crime series Tulsa King. With a star-studded cast joining Thornton and Moore, including Jon Hamm and Ali Larter, Landman is a critical hit and popular with audiences. With a second season on the way and audiences hungry for more, life is only going to get more complicated for Tommy Norris and his associates as the story continues to escalate.

