Is There a McDonald’s Jujutsu Kaisen Collab?

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be the anime that transcends the popularity of its medium, going into the mainstream as the series that people who don’t watch anime still know about. This is even more evident with the discovery of a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration with McDonald’s.

Does Jujutsu Kaisen Have a McDonald’s Collab?

Mcdonalds is teasing a collab with Jujutsu Kaisen on July 9, 2024. pic.twitter.com/ap3wLQzlpC — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 1, 2024

An Anime News account on Twitter recently shared a screenshot of the McDonald’s iOS app, with a message teasing that something “specialz” is coming on July 9th. Given the teaser’s visuals, the way “specials” is spelled, and the reference to a domain, one can easily deduce that Jujutsu Kaisen is the subject of this next McDonald’s collaboration. If that wasn’t enough of an indication, the official McDonald’s X (formerly known as Twitter) page has changed to show cursed energy, along with a hilarious reference to Sukuna’s domain expansion.

As with other McDonald’s collaborations in the past, such as Rick & Morty or Loki, the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration will more than likely feature its own special sauces. Whether these sauces will be based on specific characters or cursed techniques remains to be seen. However, I’m sure we can expect special Jujutsu Kaisen bag and cup designs along with what looks to be VR activities to play around with in the official McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s isn’t a stranger to anime collaborations. While most of them, such as the One Piece collaboration, weren’t released in North America, there was another recent partnership called WcDonald’s. The collab was an homage to all the anime media that referenced or featured McDonald’s, featuring a new logo, plenty of anime-style art on their food packaging, and a new sauce to commemorate it. Hopefully this Jujutsu Kaisen collab is the start of more anime-heavy promotion in fast-food restaurants.

