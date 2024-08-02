Is There a Solo Leveling Ragnarok Manhwa Adaptation?

The all-time popular Solo Leveling webtoon originally started as a web novel, just like its sequel, Solo Leveling Ragnarok. But is the Solo Leveling Ragnarok webtoon getting its own manhwa adaptation?

Is There a Solo Leveling Ragnarok Manhwa Coming Out?

Fortunately for all Hunter enthusiasts, Solo Leveling Ragnarok is also being adapted into the Manhwa/Webtoon format. The first chapter was published on August 1st, 2024, and it follows the saga of Sung Suho, the son of Sung Jingwoo and Cha Hae-In. Being fathered by two powerful Hunters, the young man starts his own journey into the perilous world with even more dangerous challenges than his legendary father has ever faced.

Ragnarok is also serialized on Kakao Page in Korea, just like its predecessor. The manhwa does bring a few small differences compared to the original web novel, which is normal for many adaptations, which usually like to change a few details from the original material to improve pacing or bring more context to certain occurrences.

Where To Read Solo Leveling Ragnarok Manhwa

Unfortunately, as this article is being written, there is no official translation for the Solo Leveling Ragnarok manhwa yet. The original web novel version is available through Tapas if you can’t wait to see a new generation of Hunters conquering the most difficult challenges in the world.

Due to the original series’ huge popularity, which has received another boost with the recent anime, it’s very likely that webtoon-based websites such as Pocket Comics, originally responsible for translating Solo Leveling, will be bringing its sequel overseas sooner rather than later. Just keep your eyes open for any new announcements that could come in the following weeks.

The first anime season of the first series was concluded on March 30th, but there isn’t an official date for a second season just yet. We know it’s coming, but it’ll probably take a while. Depending on its eventual popularity, Ragnarok could also be another strong candidate for an animated adaptation a few years from now. But as the series has only just begun, all that’s left for now is waiting until it’s, at least, made available officially outside of Korea.

Solo Leveling is available to read in its original language here.

