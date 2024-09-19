Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Cloverworks
Anime & Manga

Is There a The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity Anime Release Date?

A late bloom
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 02:42 pm

Announced in September 2024, the anime adaptation of The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity is finally happening. But do we know whether The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity has a release date on our favorite streaming services?

When Does The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity Anime Come Out?

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity is scheduled to be released in 2025, with no more information on its exact release date being made available. Given the time it was announced, we can assume that we’ll be seeing it later rather than sooner, so we can expect it to arrive during the second half of the year. A Q4 release is likely, but that is mere speculation at this point.

We got a first look at the series, produced by Cloverworks Studios (Spy x Family, Bocchi the Rock!, My Dress-up Darling) and bringing the original story by Saka Mikami to the screens. Take a look at the preview below, showcasing some stills of the anime and one of its original songs. As of now, no info on possible VAs has been disclosed, either.

The official promotional website for the series lists some of the staff information, but nothing deep enough to make enough conclusions just yet. The website does link to numerous social media pages made about the new adaptation, and these will likely feed us more info about The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity as the weeks go by.

What Is The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity About?

The original manga is serialized in Magazine Pocket (known for series such as Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian) and started in October 2021. It currently has 13 volumes, and it’s still ongoing. It follows the story of the improbable encounter between Rintaro Tsumugi and Kaoruko Waguri, two students with vastly different backgrounds.

A character from The Fragrant Flowers Blooms With Dignity as part of an article about whether it has a release date.
Image via Cloverworks

While Rintaro attends Chidori Public High School, known for being the lowest-ranking school and housing all of the troublemaker students in the region, Karuoko belongs to the Kikyo Private Academy, an all-girls high-ranking school reserved for the top-notch members of society. However, both academies are placed right next to each other, causing some huge animosity between them (mostly coming from Kikyo).

However, both students immediately get along once they meet. Rintaro immediately notices how bad this situation can turn out to be for him, but Kaoruko doesn’t seem to mind his background. The series follows their improbable friendship gradually evolving to a more romantic level, even though as their fellow students try to do everything they can to sabotage them. The status quo must be maintained, after all.

The manga is officially published by Kodansha both in Japan and in the US, and you might want to check it out while waiting for more info on the official release date for The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity. The wait shouldn’t be much longer for more important announcements, such as the number of episodes or cast info, and we’ll be sure to keep you informed of any new updates.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
