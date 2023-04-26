Is There Character Customization in Jedi: Survivor?

If you’ve seen any of the trailers for Respawn Entertainment‘s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you know that Cal Kestis has been through some things in the years between Jedi: Fallen Order and his newest adventure. The beard, along with the worn and weary look, shows that years on the run from Inquisitors and trying to forge a future for the Jedi Order have taken their toll. Luckily, if you miss Cal’s clean-shaven look, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has plenty of character customization options available for you to create your own adventure.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is fantastic in many ways but lacked some customization options that fans were looking for. In the first game, players could customize Cal’s lightsaber and add different skins to BD-1 using items found in different crates throughout the galaxy. This time, however, players will be able to do more customization with Cal, with many more options than the standard outfit options that were there in Jedi: Fallen Order.

Cal Kestis Has Lots of Looks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Character Customization

Cal’s outfits are back, but players will have a lot more options about how to mix and match them in the game. There are over 10 versions of pants, shirts, and jackets that can be mixed and matched in various ways to make your Cal Kestis unique. In addition, there are multiple hairstyles and beards to choose from, ensuring that very few Cals will look alike. Like in the first game, cosmetic items will be discoverable in chests hidden throughout the galaxy on the planets you visit during the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story.

The options don’t stop with Cal, though. BD-1 is one of the very best droids in all of Star Wars, and there are even more customization options available in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that allow your in-game buddy to take on enemies in style. Like with Cal’s wearables, you’ll be able to discover all sorts of new skins to apply to BD-1 as you explore the worlds in the game.

A lightsaber is the weapon of a Jedi Knight, and it stands to reason that not every lightsaber will always be in pristine condition. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players can customize Cal’s lightsaber much more than in Fallen Order, including giving it a worn, weathered look — one that is likely appropriate given the life Cal Kestis leads in the days after Order 66 and the fall of the Jedi Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a huge download size, and some of that might be because Cal is traveling to Coruscant in this newest adventure. Cal and the crew of the Stinger Mantis have a great story, and if you missed Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, it’s an excellent addition to the story of Cal and his friends to complement the Jedi: Survivor adventure.