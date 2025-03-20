Is There New Game Plus in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

New game plus is a feature that allows players to restart a game, but with all of their levels, equipment, and progress retained from their original playthrough. It’s pretty common in a lot of modern games, but if you’re wondering whether Assassin’s Creed Shadows has new game plus, here’s what you need to know.

Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows Have New Game Plus?

The short answer is, no. Assassin’s Creed Shadows does not have new game plus. If you want to experience the story from the beginning, you’ll need to start a fresh save file and start from scratch. You will not be able to retain any of the items or equipment you got in your first playthrough.

That being said, after you’ve rolled credits and completed the game, you’ll be free to continue exploring the open-world. You’ll still have the opportunity to wrap up any remaining side quests you haven’t completed yet, and also hunt down the rest of the legendary gear, engravings, and animals that can be found in Feudal Japan.

So yeah, there’s still plenty of side content to check out even after beating the main story, and you don’t need new game plus to continue enjoying the game. Besides, considering the fact that Shadows doesn’t have multiple endings and your dialogue options don’t even matter all that much anyways, there’s little reason to replay the game on new game plus to see if there are any branching paths. One long playthrough should suffice for experiencing this game to its fullest.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether there’s new game plus in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to redeem your pre-order bonuses, as well as a rundown of all main quests you need to complete for the story.

