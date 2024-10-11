Is There Romance in Metaphor ReFantazio? Answered

Atlus has been very vocal about there not being any romance options in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s no love interest or any sort of relationship stuff happening in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about romance in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Do be warned that this article contains spoilers for one of the Follower bond events.

Does Metaphor: ReFantazio Have Romance?

The answer is yes, there is indeed romance in Metaphor: ReFantazio. While you can’t actually choose to pursue a romantic relationship with your party members like you would in Persona, there is one character who actively expresses interest in the protagonist, and you can choose to reciprocate.

Very early on in Eupha’s Follower bond event, she and the protagonist shake hands and she blushes. According to her, shaking hands holds a very significant meaning in Mustari culture. In rank 8 of her Follower bond event, Eupha asks to shake the protagonist’s hand again, but this time, she makes it clear that she’s actively expressing her feelings for him. Your dialogue choices here don’t really matter, as they all indicate that the protagonist is a little embarrassed, but reciprocates her feelings.

Towards the end of the game, before you head up to Tyrant’s Star, you can also spend time with Eupha and get a scene with Edeni, who basically tells you that there will be consequences if you mislead his sister. In addition to that, Eupha also presents the protagonist with a shell. In Mustari culture, the wives would present their husbands with shells as a sign of luck and good fortune.

It’s quite refreshing to play an Atlus game where you can’t just romance everyone and create a harem. The romance with Eupha is quite subtle and lowkey, but I appreciated it all the same.

And that’s everything you need to know about romance in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

